Ask an Advisor: I'm Working on My Investment Strategy. Which Assets Belong in an IRA, Roth IRA, or Brokerage Account?

How do I know which of my investments are better off in my IRA, Roth IRA or brokerage account?

-Peter

It’s great that you’re considering this – many people overlook the importance of where to hold different investments. Often, this is due to a lack of awareness about how significantly it can impact overall returns.

A financial advisor can help you decide how and where to invest your retirement savings. Connect with a fiduciary advisor.

Tax treatment is the most important consideration when deciding where to keep your various investments. Specifically, you’ll want to consider how different investments create different tax liabilities, as well as the various tax advantages associated with the different accounts you own.

About Asset Location

Before we dive in I want to clarify that this decision is different from a basic Roth vs. pre-tax account comparison. That choice is about when you’d prefer to pay income taxes on your retirement savings: up front on your contributions or in the future on your withdrawals.

The question we’re exploring here assumes we already have money in three types of accounts: a traditional IRA, Roth IRA and taxable brokerage account. Your question speaks directly to what’s called asset location, the strategic placement of investments in different types of accounts to optimize tax efficiency and maximize after-tax returns.

However, asset location is not to be confused with asset allocation – an investment strategy that calls for spreading a portfolio’s capital across various asset classes and diversifying within individual assets classes. (And if you need help with either asset allocation or asset location, connect with a financial advisor and ask what changes they would recommend for you.)

Why Does It Matter?

Some assets are better suited for pre-tax accounts like IRAs and 401(k)s, while others may be better suited for Roth accounts.

SmartAsset and Yahoo Finance LLC may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below.

Let’s review why asset location matters, starting with the basics.

There are two primary ways to earn returns from an investment: capital gains and cash flows. For instance, if a stock’s price rises from $30 to $40, the $10 increase is known as a capital gain, which becomes taxable upon selling the stock. Meanwhile, some investments also provide direct payments, such as dividends and interest, which are taxable when received.

These two types of investment returns are taxed differently, which is a major reason why we want to think about the types of accounts that hold them. (And if you need help selecting tax-efficient investments or managing the taxes your portfolio generates, consider working with a financial advisor.)