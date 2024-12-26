Investing in Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) a year ago would have delivered you a 82% gain

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shareholders have seen the share price descend 10% over the month. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 82%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Travere Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Travere Therapeutics grew its revenue by 57% last year. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 82% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Travere Therapeutics. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

It's good to see that Travere Therapeutics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 82% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Travere Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

