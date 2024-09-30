Investing in TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a year ago would have delivered you a 68% gain

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) share price is 68% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 13% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 34% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year TAG Immobilien grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 78%. Though we do note extraordinary items affected the bottom line. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 68%). That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. It makes intuitive sense that the share price and EPS would grow at similar rates.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that TAG Immobilien has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 68% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.5% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TAG Immobilien better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with TAG Immobilien , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

