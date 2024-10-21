Investing in Kuehne + Nagel International (VTX:KNIN) five years ago would have delivered you a 65% gain

While Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 16% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been respectable. It's good to see the share price is up 40% in that time, better than its market return of 36%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Kuehne + Nagel International managed to grow its earnings per share at 8.6% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 7% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Kuehne + Nagel International the TSR over the last 5 years was 65%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Kuehne + Nagel International had a tough year, with a total loss of 7.0% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kuehne + Nagel International better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Kuehne + Nagel International .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

