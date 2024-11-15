Investing Experts: 3 Tech Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple

pio3 / Shutterstock.com

Apple has been among the most successful technology companies over the past two decades. With a market cap of more than $3.38 trillion, they’re also one of the most valuable publicly-traded companies.

While there is still a lot of growth potential for those looking to invest in Apple, you might wonder what companies could become the next Apple stock.

Which company could have the same success and help investors see the same attractive returns over the next ten or 20 years?

To find some possible companies that investors should keep an eye on, GOBankingRates spoke with Ulrich Ebensperger, co-founder and CEO of Ziggma.

Here are three of the companies he said investors should pay close attention to.

Meta Platforms, Inc.

“I believe they are the leader in virtual reality (VR),” said Ebensperger. “VR devices are likely to be the interface that will replace the smartphone.

“Meta’s fundamentals are stellar. It already has a full-blown ecosystem of social, software and cloud computing to support its VR hardware.”

After a tough stretch toward the end of 2021 and throughout most of 2022, Meta Platforms has been a strong performer since.

With revenue growth expected to be 20.6% in 2025 and earnings per share (EPS) growth expected to be roughly 48%, many analysts believe there is significant room for the stock to continue running higher over the long term.

HP Inc.

“In a similar vein, there is HPQ. HP has also successfully rolled out headsets, focusing at this stage on the enterprise and professional sectors,” said Ebensperger.

“When looking at the Ziggma stock score, one can see that the company’s prospects are also very solid. Revenue growth is not exactly mind-blowing, but that could change quickly if VR headsets were to take off.”

The last five years have been fairly choppy in terms of HPs stock price. However, the trend line is pointed up. Plus, with the launch of VR headsets, a new line of computers that integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and an attractive 3% dividend, this stock could be ready to take off to new highs.

Immersion Corp

“Since I was looking at the VR space, an interesting stock is IMMR (Immersion Corp),” said Ebensperger. “It’s a small cap, with the speculative nature that comes with it. But revenue estimates are through the roof (only by two analysts).