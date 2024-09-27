Investing in Burckhardt Compression Holding (VTX:BCHN) five years ago would have delivered you a 184% gain

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Burckhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN) share price has soared 154% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. We note the stock price is up 1.0% in the last seven days.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Burckhardt Compression Holding achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 27% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 21% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Burckhardt Compression Holding has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Burckhardt Compression Holding will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Burckhardt Compression Holding, it has a TSR of 184% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Burckhardt Compression Holding has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 22% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 23% a year, is even better. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Burckhardt Compression Holding (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

