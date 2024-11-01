Investing in AIC Mines (ASX:A1M) a year ago would have delivered you a 15% gain

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Over the last year the AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) share price is up 15%, but that's less than the broader market return. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 14% in three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year AIC Mines grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We think that the revenue growth of 44% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

AIC Mines shareholders gained a total return of 15% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 1.0% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AIC Mines better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for AIC Mines that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

