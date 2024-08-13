Should You Investigate Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) At US$28.39?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$35.19 and falling to the lows of US$28.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Gentex's current trading price of US$28.39 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gentex’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Gentex Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Gentex’s ratio of 15.94x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 18.05x, which means if you buy Gentex today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Gentex should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Gentex’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Gentex look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 31% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Gentex. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GNTX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GNTX? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GNTX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GNTX, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

