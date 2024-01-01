Should You Investigate Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) At UK£1.46?

While Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the AIM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Gattaca’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Gattaca Worth?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Gattaca’s ratio of 26.28x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Gattaca today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Gattaca’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Gattaca look like?

AIM:GATC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 1st 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 100% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Gattaca. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GATC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GATC? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GATC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GATC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Gattaca as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Gattaca you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Gattaca, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

