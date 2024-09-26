Should You Investigate Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) At US$32.38?

While Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Clear Secure’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Clear Secure?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Clear Secure’s ratio of 41.75x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 37.96x, which means if you buy Clear Secure today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Clear Secure should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Clear Secure’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Clear Secure look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 90% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Clear Secure. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in YOU’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at YOU? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on YOU, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for YOU, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Clear Secure at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Clear Secure you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Clear Secure, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

