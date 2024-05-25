Investec Group Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.71 (vs UK£0.86 in FY 2023)

Investec Group (JSE:INL) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£1.91b (down 12% from FY 2023).

Net income: UK£602.3m (down 21% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 32% (down from 35% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: UK£0.71 (down from UK£0.86 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Investec Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 9.7% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in Africa.

Performance of the market in South Africa.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Investec Group that we have uncovered.

