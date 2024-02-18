How to invest in property – without becoming a landlord

Houses London

In recent years soaring borrowing costs and increased regulation have driven many would-be landlords to abandon their buy-to-let dream.

But there are plenty of other ways to build your wealth through bricks and mortar.

For investors, property can provide a reliable source of income in the form of rent from tenants, as well as the opportunity for capital growth if house prices rise. It can also be a useful diversifier in a portfolio of traditional assets such as equities and fixed income.

Admittedly, now might not seem like the best time to invest in real estate. The sector faces significant headwinds, as high interest rates and changing work patterns have together contributed to a fall in property valuations and a slowdown in transactions.

But some financial experts believe the tide could soon turn. Morgan Stanley recently upgraded housebuilder Persimmon to “overweight” due to improving sales and a possible peak in mortgage rates.

Others say that trusts are trading at a discount to their net asset value, presenting buying opportunities for bargain hunters.

Property funds

Property funds are perhaps the go-to for individuals looking to invest in property without buying it.

Sheridan Admans, of investment platform Tillit, said: “Property funds provide a low-cost way to profit from property prices and rental yields, with the tempting promise of diversification and reliable income.

“But not all property funds are the same…It will come down to the structure of the fund, how it accesses those properties (direct or via shares or a combination of the two), and the type and location of those properties.”

The sector has been rocked by a number of high-profile closures in recent years. Last year M&G announced it was winding down its property fund, citing declining interest from investors, with St James’s Place swiftly following after a surge in redemption requests in its SJP Property unit trust.

Both of these funds were “open-ended” property funds which suffer from something called a liquidity mismatch. This is because they allow daily dealing even though the underlying assets are illiquid, which means managers risk not being able to meet demand for redemptions if investors rush for the exit.

This challenge has become more apparent in recent years after the Brexit vote and the pandemic, when investors withdrew their money over fears of a property crash.

By comparison, closed-ended funds such as real estate investment trusts (Reits) do not suffer from a liquidity mismatch, as they have a fixed pool of capital that is not affected by investors buying and selling.

In terms of funds to buy, Ms Admans recommended CT TR Property Trust which is mainly invested in listed property shares, with physical property accounting for a maximum of 15pc of the portfolio.

The geographic split is 25pc to 50pc UK, with the remainder in Europe. It is currently trading at a discount of 7pc to net asset value.

“The manager, Marcus Phayre-Mudge, has deep sector experience and has built up a strong track record of generating income using a differentiated approach to property investing,” Ms Admans added.

John Moore, of wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, recommended PRS Reit which invests in new-build family homes for the private rental market.

“Even though it is one of the scale players in the sector, it only manages 5,000 units, which is a drop in the ocean of [the Government’s] 300,000 per year new homes target – so there is huge room for growth,” he said.

“Yet the share price has not reflected any of that – it trades at a substantial discount to net asset value and offers a yield of more than 4.5pc.”

In addition, Ms Admans tipped Finsbury Global Property and Schroder Global Cities Real Estate. Both are open-ended funds, however they invest in Reits and listed property companies, removing the liquidity risk.

Shares in property companies

There is a chronic shortage of housing in the UK, and it could be wise to invest in companies that are working to address this issue.

Vistry and Persimmon are among the housebuilders who stand to benefit from the pledge to build more housing. Mr Moore said: “There has been a lot of movement in Vistry’s share price since interest rates picked up – even by the sector’s standards.

“But it should be in line to benefit as greater efforts are made to reform the planning system and provide more affordable housing, while offering a yield of nearly 6pc in the meantime.”

Persimmon has been hit hard by soaring interest rates and high building costs. But more recently its share price has risen cautiously on the back of the shift in interest rate expectations.

“The company has a good track record, strong balance sheet, and its performance has remained relatively resilient against a tough backdrop,” Mr Moore said.

“While the shares have recently rallied off low levels, there could still be some way to go and it offers a 4.4pc yield.”