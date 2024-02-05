Should You Invest in Mama’s Creations (MAMA)?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During Q4 2023, the strategy returned 15.49% compared to 14.03% for the Russell 2000 Index. The relative outperformance in Q4 came from the strong performance of Financials and consumer discretionary holdings while industrials and healthcare holdings detracted. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund featured stocks such as Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods. On February 2, 2024, Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) stock closed at $4.41 per share. One-month return of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) was -6.17%, and its shares gained 121.61% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) has a market capitalization of $165.148 million.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund stated the following regarding Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We initiated two new positions in the quarter: Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) and Core Molding Technologies. Mama’s is a prepared food company working to create a one-stop, deli-solutions business — an area of the grocery store that is growing rapidly. The company recently brought in a new management team which we anticipate will help improve the business’s efficiency, allowing it to capitalize on the sizeable consumer trend toward healthier prepared foods."

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 10 hedge fund portfolios held Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) at the end of third quarter which was 6 in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.