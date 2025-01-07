‘I invest £1.2bn and there is only one Magnificent Seven stock worth backing’

In This Article:
In markets, 2024 was largely a tale of one stock: Nvidia. The chipmaker’s share price rose 185pc over those 12 months and its market cap stands at an eye-watering $3.3trn (£2.6trn), prompting some to warn that it is approaching bubble territory.
Stephen Yiu, manager of the £1.2bn Blue Whale Growth fund, does not agree. He believes Nvidia has even further to go and plans to stay invested for the next stage of its journey.
Mr Yiu also tells Telegraph Money why he is reducing the fund’s position in Meta, owner of Facebook, as Silicon Valley’s artificial intelligence (AI) arms race hots up.
Over the past five years the Blue Whale Growth fund, which is backed by Hargreaves Lansdown founder Peter Hargreaves, has returned 93pc versus 61pc by rivals.
How do you pick stocks?
We try to maximise returns by investing in high-quality global businesses that are exposed to “mega-trends”.
Are you concerned about Nvidia’s valuation?
We invested in Nvidia in June 2021, when its market cap was $500bn. A year later, when its share price fell by more than 50pc, we continued to buy more shares at a much cheaper valuation. It has remained in our top 10 since then and we have only sold shares when the position breached 10pc (as per regulatory requirements). We have made more than £100m in profits from these share sales.
We still have a lot of conviction because Nvidia is a high-quality business. We don’t think there are any challengers – not even Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). If you look at Nvidia’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, it is trading at just over 30 times earnings, which is the same as Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Mastercard.
Is 30 times earnings excessive? I don’t think so. Apple has high single-digit revenue growth but trades at 30 times earnings because everyone thinks its ecosystem is intact. Nvidia is still growing fast but if you look at the price-to-earnings multiple, the market has already discounted a slowdown in growth over the coming years. In time we would expect Nvidia to trend towards Apple’s business model and that means a multiple of 30 times earnings looks sustainable.
Why don’t you hold Tesla, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet in your fund?
Out of the Magnificent Seven stocks, we own Nvidia, hold a small position in Meta and a very small position in Microsoft, which we might be exiting. With the exception of Nvidia, the Magnificent Seven has become a lot more capital intensive. They are spending a lot of money to create AI applications, like Microsoft Office’s 365 Copilot or Google Gemini, which is trying to rival ChatGPT.
If a company is investing a lot of money into AI infrastructure, it becomes a bit like a mining or oil business, which lowers the quality of the company. For those other firms, we expect the return on invested capital to come down over the next couple of years.
Nvidia, on the other hand, remains a capital-light business. All of its production is done through Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which we also own and like. It isn’t spending money with any other companies.
Why did you reinvest in Meta?
We exited Meta in early 2022 because we had concerns about the metaverse – and we did well to sell at that point. Last year we were looking for a new AI beneficiary to hold alongside Microsoft, Adobe and Nvidia. Meta came to mind and, after we looked at it, we concluded it is probably the best positioned within the Magnificent Seven (Nvidia excluded) to benefit from generative AI, so we reinvested in October 2023.
Meta has the most data about consumers in the world through WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, which are used by 50pc of the world’s population. The most valuable thing for AI is data, because in generative AI the model is a commodity. Everyone is doing the same thing so the better your data, the better your model and output will be.
In time we would expect to see personalised advertisements, which would be huge. Meta is well placed to deliver these – they know a lot about us which can be fed back to advertisers. That is a powerful combination.
Meta’s share price has risen 80pc over the past 12 months. We have done very well, but we are now reducing our position because we are concerned that chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will spend a lot of money on generative AI, as he did with the metaverse.
What has been your best investment?
We have made a 586pc return on Nvidia. The real money was made after its market cap surpassed $1trn. At this point, our performance started to deviate from peers. This is because most of our rivals refused to do the work on Nvidia and have been calling it a bubble for the past 18 months.
And your worst?
Sartorius, which provides biopharmaceuticals manufacturing equipment, is down 48pc since we invested in June 2021. It is exposed to the biologics mega-trend, which we like, but it hasn’t done well because the company has suffered from “destocking” following the pandemic. This is because some pharmaceutical companies probably over-ordered drugs.
Is Peter Hargreaves still invested in the fund?
Peter’s family remains committed to the strategy. They haven’t sold any of their holdings. In total, they have just over £200m invested.