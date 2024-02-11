‘I invented the precursor to the iPod – and my solicitor threw it in a skip’

Kane Kramer, 67, found fame in 1979 when he invented the world’s first digital audio player - Steve Nicholson/Shutterstock

Kane Kramer, 67, is an inventor and businessman who found fame in 1979 when he invented the world’s first digital audio player (IXI), for which he filed for a UK patent in 1981 and US patent in 1987.

He is chairman of The British Inventors Society and organiser of The British Invention Show.

Today he lives in Hertfordshire with his Savannah cat Ixi.

How did your childhood influence your attitude to money?

I grew up in Bishops Avenue, London, “Millionaires’ Row”, with a tennis court in the garden; but if I wanted money I washed cars and did a paper round.

My mother brought up us four children, telling me at seven: “People are starving in Biafra. Don’t take food unless you intend to eat it.”

My father had a retail then wholesale footwear business which became hugely successful. By 18 I had a choice of three Rolls-Royces in the garage.

At 18 I travelled the world with [the business]. Dad sent me buying with a budget of £200,000 to £300,000 [£1.8m-2.7m today].

The group of companies – our sales director was Philip Green – was split into a retail arm, import/export/wholesale stockists, and overseas factory representation as exclusive agents, including clothing.

I took the buyer of Tesco Home and Wear to Malta, where he bought 12,000 dozen pairs of trousers from me.

What was your first job?

After a kibbutz in Israel where I picked oranges and apples for my keep, at 15 I became a printer’s apprentice at Hendon Press.

By day four I could ink the machine, but when left running it the union walked out. In the tea-room, being non-union, no-one talked to me.

The boss put me in the basement with a tall stack of inky rags for cleaning machines I’d put into sacks. However fast you stacked them they kept coming. Covered in printer’s ink, after a week I marched out saying: “You can keep your job.”

Are you a saver or a spender?

Both. I’ve collected a VW camper, a 1965 boat, lots of Salvador Dalís (I sold a lithograph recently for £15,500), a Charles Schulz panel.

Kane’s brother, Lee, managed Olivia Newton-John - CBS via Getty Images

I’ve got acetates of Bohemian Rhapsody with un-heard mixes; original demos for Tina Turner’s Private Dancer album (my brother, Lee, managed her and Olivia Newton-John); an early Abbey Road acetate of the Paul McCartney track “Listen to What the Man Said”; artwork for the first Marvel Comics movie, Silver Surfer, that cost £2m to do.

It was because of Lee and Olivia that I got the idea of the digital audio player. Olivia released this album: we shipped two million copies in the UK and got three million returns.

Companies counterfeited records and record labels couldn’t tell the difference.

Counterfeiters told record shops: “Pay us £1 instead of £6 wholesale. Then send returns to CBS etc for a full credit”. But all artists get is a massive bill because you’ve got more refunds than sales.

When did your inventing start?

I started building a hovercraft out of a lawn mower and motorcycle engine at 11 and nearly killed myself. It lifted on one side.

At nine I made a crystal set with a wire going into the garden so that I could listen to music in bed at 2am.

How did you spot the opportunity to revolutionise music?

In 1979, Music Week told us the Top 30 represents 90pc of all records and tapes sold. We were shocked.

Record companies couldn’t respond to demand because records played on the radio suddenly needed two million copies, or they’d print two million that didn’t get played.

Supply took weeks: by the time people got the record they’d cancel because they’d heard it so much. I thought why not store it digitally?

We exhibited the player but record labels were frightened of it, so computer companies stepped in and took their market from them.

Did Paul McCartney invest in your digital audio player?

In about 1980 I had to pay a lot for world patents and he came in halves with me.

Paul McCartney went halves on world patents for Kane’s digital audio player - Michael Walter/PA

What’s been your worst moment?

While working on the digital audio player, 25 years ago, some shareholders suggested they could set a new company up to have more of an interest and bypass the giving of rewards to our 60 investors.

I went loopy and took the working prototypes to a solicitor to look after, to stop sharp practice guys pinching the technology.

When I called two years later to get them back he said, “I’m sorry, we moved offices and skipped it” – the end of my nine-year project which changed the world landscape of how people listened to music.

What other inventions do you have?

My most simple invention was the device that became the Kindle – a hand-held e-reader which received its reading matter over telephone lines and cables.

It was a portable data processing and storage device, which I patented in 1980. That patent reached the end of its lawful life, following which Amazon released its Kindle.

A Dickensian-looking gentleman sat at an old partner’s desk by bookcases with leather-bound books. I pitched the idea that I could produce a little electronic device cheaply that received reading matter over phone lines and people could read it wherever they are.

‘I may have been better off being born in Silicon Valley’ - Sam Hall/Bloomberg

He never got back to me. People had never seen a computer and the internet didn’t exist.

I may have been better off born in Silicon Valley and had the facilities two or three decades earlier.

What’s your best financial decision?

I had retail shops in The Galleria shopping centre and the landlord said the largest tenant with 25,000 sq ft department store and £12m shop fit was having difficulty.

They said: “If we give you a reverse premium, cash, waive your rates (£300,000) and service fee, and charge no rent for a year, will you take it over so it stays open?”

I said yes and kept a lot of its staff. When my year was nearly up, TK Maxx wanted it and the landlord bought me out. So he’d paid me to go in, charged me nothing when I was there and paid me to leave.

Have you been ripped off?

God yes. I give more than half my time helping inventors.

Two men saying they’d invented something came to my home. I entertained them for an hour and one went to the bathroom then bedroom and relieved me of my Rolex.

Have you had any embarrassing showbiz moments?

At a crowded ABC TV Silver Jubilee party in LA in 1978, John Wayne said as I walked in with Lee and Olivia, “Hi Livy!… That’s a great bow you’ve got there, Kane. Wanna swap?”

With that he pulled off his bow tie and a metre of velvet fabric tumbled down. Like an idiot I said I couldn’t because I’d borrowed the suit.

‘John Wayne asked to swap bow ties – like an idiot, I said I couldn’t because my suit was borrowed’ - Archive Photos/Getty Images

He’d walked in like Moses – the place parted. Now he had to keep walking to the toilet in the far corner of the studio lot to re-tie his bow.

Why didn’t your digital audio player make you a fortune?

In about 1988 I did the APRS Show [Association of Professional Recording Services] in London. I had a board with nine directors and 60 shareholders and I’m there with a working prototype.

We were taking cash orders from Universal Pictures, BBC, Capital Radio at 10 grand a pop. We took £60m in orders at that event.

Returning with them, the board was like a pack of hungry wolves trying to get on my partner James Campbell’s or my side (we shared 75pc) to get control of the company, and it became impossible to raise the £60,000 necessary to renew the patent. That’s when I took the prototypes to the solicitor…

Have you made any money from it?

I do talks for £5,000-£8,000 an hour but give it to charity. As an adviser to multinational companies I get £18,000 to £20,000 a week.

What’s your next project?

I’ve in principle agreed to look at launching a new platform for listening to music to compete with Apple etc.

Artists hardly make any money from a hit record. You pay to listen to Spotify, say £10 a month, which you’ll pay if you only listen for an hour.

What do artists see of that? And when people download a track on iTunes the corporation with 40 to 50pc margins delivering it takes the lion’s share for its shareholders.

My platform would be run by musicians, songwriters and record companies so that far more revenue is fed back into the creative industry these maniacs have wrecked.

