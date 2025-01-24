Intuitive Surgical Reports $2.41 Billion in Q4 Revenue, Beats EPS Estimates, Shares Fall After-Hours

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG, Financials) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.41 billion on Thursday, a 25% year-over-year increase, with earnings per share of $2.21 surpassing analysts' expectations by $0.42.

The company's shares dropped 2.21% to $595.20 in after-hours trading at 7:59 p.m. EST after the news, however.

Rising from $574 million in the previous year, non-GAAP net income increased to $805 million. Including 174 of its newest da Vinci 5 models, the business placed 493 da Vinci surgical systems during the quarter, thereby increasing the worldwide installed base to 9,902 systems, a 15% year-over-year growth.

Reflecting an 18% rise in da Vinci procedure volumes and a 70% jump in Ion system procedures, revenue from instruments and accessories grew 23% to $1.41 billion. Supported by better average selling prices and fewer leased systems, system income climbed to $655 million, a 37% year-over-year increase.

Comparing GAAP operating profits to $450 million year ago, it surged to $735 million. Operating income non- GAAP climbed to $928 million. Operating cash flow drove the corporation to close the quarter with $8.83 billion in cash.

Looking forward, Intuitive projects 13% to 16% increase in global da Vinci operations by 2025. From 69.1% in 2024, non-GAAP gross profit margins are expected to fluctuate between 67% and 68%, down from here depending on any effects from additional tariffs.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

