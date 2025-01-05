Intuit Insiders Sold US$17m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

The fact that multiple Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more beneficial than knowing whether they are selling, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Intuit

Intuit Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP and Chief People & Places Officer, Laura Fennell, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.1m worth of shares at a price of US$659 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$630. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Intuit insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:INTU Insider Trading Volume January 5th 2025

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: Most of them are flying under the radar).

Insiders At Intuit Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Intuit shares. In total, insiders dumped US$7.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Intuit

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Intuit insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$4.2b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story Continues