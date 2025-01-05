Intuit Insiders Sold US$17m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

In This Article:
The fact that multiple Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more beneficial than knowing whether they are selling, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.
Intuit Insider Transactions Over The Last Year
The Executive VP and Chief People & Places Officer, Laura Fennell, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.1m worth of shares at a price of US$659 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$630. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.
Intuit insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!
Insiders At Intuit Have Sold Stock Recently
The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Intuit shares. In total, insiders dumped US$7.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.
Insider Ownership Of Intuit
Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Intuit insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$4.2b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.
So What Does This Data Suggest About Intuit Insiders?
Insiders sold Intuit shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Intuit makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Intuit. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Intuit that deserve your attention before buying any shares.
For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.
