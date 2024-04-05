An Intrinsic Calculation For Velesto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO) Suggests It's 46% Undervalued

Key Insights

Velesto Energy Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.52 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Velesto Energy Berhad's RM0.28 share price signals that it might be 46% undervalued

The RM0.33 analyst price target for VELESTO is 38% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Velesto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM241.8m RM348.7m RM390.0m RM422.1m RM451.0m RM477.4m RM502.0m RM525.4m RM548.2m RM570.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 8.25% Est @ 6.84% Est @ 5.85% Est @ 5.16% Est @ 4.67% Est @ 4.33% Est @ 4.09% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 13% RM215 RM275 RM273 RM262 RM249 RM234 RM219 RM203 RM188 RM174

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.3b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM571m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (13%– 3.5%) = RM6.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM6.5b÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= RM2.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM4.3b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Velesto Energy Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.429. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Velesto Energy Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Energy Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Velesto Energy Berhad, there are three fundamental elements you should assess:

