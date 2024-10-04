An Intrinsic Calculation For Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.) Suggests It's 25% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Taylor Wimpey fair value estimate is UK£2.19

Taylor Wimpey is estimated to be 25% undervalued based on current share price of UK£1.65

The UK£1.68 analyst price target for TW. is 23% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£244.4m UK£355.3m UK£411.0m UK£458.4m UK£498.2m UK£531.3m UK£559.0m UK£582.8m UK£603.4m UK£621.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Est @ 15.68% Est @ 11.55% Est @ 8.67% Est @ 6.65% Est @ 5.23% Est @ 4.24% Est @ 3.55% Est @ 3.06% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% UK£226 UK£304 UK£325 UK£335 UK£337 UK£332 UK£323 UK£312 UK£298 UK£284

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£3.1b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£622m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.1%– 1.9%) = UK£10b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£10b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= UK£4.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£7.7b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.7, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 25% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Taylor Wimpey as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.280. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Taylor Wimpey

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Taylor Wimpey, we've put together three additional elements you should explore:

Risks: Be aware that Taylor Wimpey is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored... Future Earnings: How does TW.'s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the LSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

