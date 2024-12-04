An Intrinsic Calculation For Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Suggests It's 39% Undervalued
In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Packaging Corporation of America's estimated fair value is US$400 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Packaging Corporation of America is estimated to be 39% undervalued based on current share price of US$244
-
Our fair value estimate is 87% higher than Packaging Corporation of America's analyst price target of US$214
How far off is Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
See our latest analysis for Packaging Corporation of America
What's The Estimated Valuation?
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$972.9m
|
US$1.14b
|
US$1.14b
|
US$1.22b
|
US$1.28b
|
US$1.33b
|
US$1.38b
|
US$1.43b
|
US$1.48b
|
US$1.52b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 5.05%
|
Est @ 4.32%
|
Est @ 3.81%
|
Est @ 3.45%
|
Est @ 3.20%
|
Est @ 3.03%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9%
|
US$918
|
US$1.0k
|
US$956
|
US$964
|
US$956
|
US$942
|
US$923
|
US$901
|
US$878
|
US$853
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$9.3b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.9%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.5b× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (5.9%– 2.6%) = US$47b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$47b÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10= US$26b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$36b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$244, the company appears quite undervalued at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Packaging Corporation of America as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.807. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Packaging Corporation of America
Strength
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Packaging market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Packaging Corporation of America, there are three additional items you should explore:
-
Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Packaging Corporation of America you should be aware of.
-
Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for PKG's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.