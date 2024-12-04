An Intrinsic Calculation For Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Suggests It's 39% Undervalued

Key Insights

Packaging Corporation of America's estimated fair value is US$400 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Packaging Corporation of America is estimated to be 39% undervalued based on current share price of US$244

Our fair value estimate is 87% higher than Packaging Corporation of America's analyst price target of US$214

How far off is Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$972.9m US$1.14b US$1.14b US$1.22b US$1.28b US$1.33b US$1.38b US$1.43b US$1.48b US$1.52b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.05% Est @ 4.32% Est @ 3.81% Est @ 3.45% Est @ 3.20% Est @ 3.03% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9% US$918 US$1.0k US$956 US$964 US$956 US$942 US$923 US$901 US$878 US$853

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$9.3b

