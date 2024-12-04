Simply Wall St.

An Intrinsic Calculation For Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Suggests It's 39% Undervalued

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
6 min read

In This Article:

Key Insights

How far off is Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Packaging Corporation of America

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$972.9m

US$1.14b

US$1.14b

US$1.22b

US$1.28b

US$1.33b

US$1.38b

US$1.43b

US$1.48b

US$1.52b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x5

Analyst x5

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 5.05%

Est @ 4.32%

Est @ 3.81%

Est @ 3.45%

Est @ 3.20%

Est @ 3.03%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9%

US$918

US$1.0k

US$956

US$964

US$956

US$942

US$923

US$901

US$878

US$853

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$9.3b

and

