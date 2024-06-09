An Intrinsic Calculation For ORIOR AG (VTX:ORON) Suggests It's 35% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, ORIOR fair value estimate is CHF94.20

Current share price of CHF60.80 suggests ORIOR is potentially 35% undervalued

The CHF70.13 analyst price target for ORON is 26% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ORIOR AG (VTX:ORON) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF5.11m CHF20.3m CHF24.8m CHF24.4m CHF24.1m CHF23.9m CHF23.8m CHF23.7m CHF23.7m CHF23.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -1.71% Est @ -1.14% Est @ -0.74% Est @ -0.46% Est @ -0.27% Est @ -0.13% Est @ -0.03% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 3.9% CHF4.9 CHF18.8 CHF22.1 CHF20.9 CHF19.9 CHF19.0 CHF18.2 CHF17.5 CHF16.8 CHF16.2

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF175m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 3.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF24m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (3.9%– 0.2%) = CHF645m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF645m÷ ( 1 + 3.9%)10= CHF441m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF616m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF60.8, the company appears quite undervalued at a 35% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ORIOR as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 3.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ORIOR

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Swiss market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For ORIOR, we've compiled three further items you should further research:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for ORIOR you should know about. Future Earnings: How does ORON's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

