An Intrinsic Calculation For Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Suggests It's 45% Undervalued

Lamb Weston Holdings' estimated fair value is US$148 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Current share price of US$81.20 suggests Lamb Weston Holdings is potentially 45% undervalued
The US$80.26 analyst price target for LW is 46% less than our estimate of fair value
Does the November share price for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Crunching The Numbers
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$248.6m
|
US$466.1m
|
US$498.4m
|
US$618.0m
|
US$698.0m
|
US$758.2m
|
US$809.9m
|
US$854.9m
|
US$894.9m
|
US$931.2m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 8.62%
|
Est @ 6.82%
|
Est @ 5.56%
|
Est @ 4.68%
|
Est @ 4.06%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9%
|
US$235
|
US$415
|
US$419
|
US$491
|
US$524
|
US$537
|
US$542
|
US$540
|
US$533
|
US$524
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$4.8b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.9%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$931m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (5.9%– 2.6%) = US$29b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$29b÷ ( 1 + 5.9%)10= US$16b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$21b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$81.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lamb Weston Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Lamb Weston Holdings
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Lamb Weston Holdings, there are three pertinent factors you should further examine:
-
Risks: For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Lamb Weston Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.
-
Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for LW's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
