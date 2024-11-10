An Intrinsic Calculation For Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Suggests It's 45% Undervalued

Key Insights

Lamb Weston Holdings' estimated fair value is US$148 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$81.20 suggests Lamb Weston Holdings is potentially 45% undervalued

The US$80.26 analyst price target for LW is 46% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the November share price for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$248.6m US$466.1m US$498.4m US$618.0m US$698.0m US$758.2m US$809.9m US$854.9m US$894.9m US$931.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.62% Est @ 6.82% Est @ 5.56% Est @ 4.68% Est @ 4.06% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 5.9% US$235 US$415 US$419 US$491 US$524 US$537 US$542 US$540 US$533 US$524

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$4.8b

