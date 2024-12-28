An Intrinsic Calculation For Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B) Suggests It's 38% Undervalued

In This Article:
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$28.0m
|
US$18.7m
|
US$14.5m
|
US$12.3m
|
US$11.0m
|
US$10.4m
|
US$9.97m
|
US$9.78m
|
US$9.71m
|
US$9.73m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ -33.30%
|
Est @ -22.63%
|
Est @ -15.16%
|
Est @ -9.93%
|
Est @ -6.27%
|
Est @ -3.71%
|
Est @ -1.91%
|
Est @ -0.66%
|
Est @ 0.22%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11%
|
US$25.3
|
US$15.3
|
US$10.7
|
US$8.2
|
US$6.7
|
US$5.7
|
US$5.0
|
US$4.4
|
US$4.0
|
US$3.6
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$89m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$9.7m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (11%– 2.3%) = US$121m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$121m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= US$44m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$133m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$3.6, the company appears quite good value at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dorel Industries as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Moving On:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Dorel Industries, we've compiled three important factors you should further examine:
