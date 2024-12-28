An Intrinsic Calculation For Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B) Suggests It's 38% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Dorel Industries is CA$5.90 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Dorel Industries is estimated to be 38% undervalued based on current share price of CA$3.63

Peers of Dorel Industries are currently trading on average at a 86% premium

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$28.0m US$18.7m US$14.5m US$12.3m US$11.0m US$10.4m US$9.97m US$9.78m US$9.71m US$9.73m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -33.30% Est @ -22.63% Est @ -15.16% Est @ -9.93% Est @ -6.27% Est @ -3.71% Est @ -1.91% Est @ -0.66% Est @ 0.22% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11% US$25.3 US$15.3 US$10.7 US$8.2 US$6.7 US$5.7 US$5.0 US$4.4 US$4.0 US$3.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$89m

