An Intrinsic Calculation For Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Continental fair value estimate is €134

Continental's €68.78 share price signals that it might be 49% undervalued

Analyst price target for CON is €78.61 which is 41% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €1.26b €1.57b €1.52b €1.49b €1.48b €1.47b €1.47b €1.48b €1.48b €1.49b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x7 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.87% Est @ -1.02% Est @ -0.42% Est @ -0.01% Est @ 0.28% Est @ 0.48% Est @ 0.63% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% €1.2k €1.4k €1.3k €1.2k €1.1k €1.0k €969 €916 €867 €822

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €11b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

