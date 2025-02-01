An Intrinsic Calculation For Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

In This Article:
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Continental fair value estimate is €134
Continental's €68.78 share price signals that it might be 49% undervalued
Analyst price target for CON is €78.61 which is 41% below our fair value estimate
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Method
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (€, Millions)
|
€1.26b
|
€1.57b
|
€1.52b
|
€1.49b
|
€1.48b
|
€1.47b
|
€1.47b
|
€1.48b
|
€1.48b
|
€1.49b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x9
|
Analyst x7
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ -1.87%
|
Est @ -1.02%
|
Est @ -0.42%
|
Est @ -0.01%
|
Est @ 0.28%
|
Est @ 0.48%
|
Est @ 0.63%
|
Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1%
|
€1.2k
|
€1.4k
|
€1.3k
|
€1.2k
|
€1.1k
|
€1.0k
|
€969
|
€916
|
€867
|
€822
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €11b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €1.5b× (1 + 1.0%) ÷ (6.1%– 1.0%) = €29b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €29b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= €16b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €27b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €68.8, the company appears quite good value at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Continental as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.257. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Continental
Strength
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Auto Components market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the German market.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the German market.
