An Intrinsic Calculation For Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited (NZSE:CHI) Suggests It's 45% Undervalued
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited (NZSE:CHI) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Calculation
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions)
|
NZ$66.2m
|
NZ$79.2m
|
NZ$93.2m
|
NZ$86.5m
|
NZ$83.1m
|
NZ$81.5m
|
NZ$81.1m
|
NZ$81.5m
|
NZ$82.5m
|
NZ$83.9m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ -3.95%
|
Est @ -1.92%
|
Est @ -0.50%
|
Est @ 0.50%
|
Est @ 1.20%
|
Est @ 1.68%
|
Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2%
|
NZ$61.2
|
NZ$67.7
|
NZ$73.7
|
NZ$63.2
|
NZ$56.1
|
NZ$50.9
|
NZ$46.8
|
NZ$43.5
|
NZ$40.7
|
NZ$38.3
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$542m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$84m× (1 + 2.8%) ÷ (8.2%– 2.8%) = NZ$1.6b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$1.6b÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= NZ$737m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$1.3b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$1.9, the company appears quite undervalued at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Channel Infrastructure NZ as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.296. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Channel Infrastructure NZ
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the New Zealander market.
Moving On:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Channel Infrastructure NZ, we've put together three additional aspects you should further examine:
