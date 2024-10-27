An Intrinsic Calculation For Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited (NZSE:CHI) Suggests It's 45% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Channel Infrastructure NZ fair value estimate is NZ$3.38

Current share price of NZ$1.87 suggests Channel Infrastructure NZ is potentially 45% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 73% higher than Channel Infrastructure NZ's analyst price target of NZ$1.96

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited (NZSE:CHI) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$66.2m NZ$79.2m NZ$93.2m NZ$86.5m NZ$83.1m NZ$81.5m NZ$81.1m NZ$81.5m NZ$82.5m NZ$83.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.95% Est @ -1.92% Est @ -0.50% Est @ 0.50% Est @ 1.20% Est @ 1.68% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% NZ$61.2 NZ$67.7 NZ$73.7 NZ$63.2 NZ$56.1 NZ$50.9 NZ$46.8 NZ$43.5 NZ$40.7 NZ$38.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$542m

