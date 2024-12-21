An Intrinsic Calculation For Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Suggests It's 34% Undervalued

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Caterpillar's estimated fair value is US$557 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Caterpillar is estimated to be 34% undervalued based on current share price of US$366
-
Our fair value estimate is 41% higher than Caterpillar's analyst price target of US$394
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
View our latest analysis for Caterpillar
The Calculation
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$9.70b
|
US$10.2b
|
US$11.0b
|
US$12.3b
|
US$13.1b
|
US$13.8b
|
US$14.5b
|
US$15.0b
|
US$15.6b
|
US$16.1b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x10
|
Analyst x6
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 6.44%
|
Est @ 5.29%
|
Est @ 4.49%
|
Est @ 3.93%
|
Est @ 3.54%
|
Est @ 3.26%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2%
|
US$9.0k
|
US$8.9k
|
US$9.0k
|
US$9.4k
|
US$9.3k
|
US$9.1k
|
US$8.9k
|
US$8.6k
|
US$8.3k
|
US$8.0k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$89b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$16b× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.6%) = US$361b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$361b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$180b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$269b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$366, the company appears quite undervalued at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Caterpillar as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.108. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Caterpillar
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Moving On:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Caterpillar, there are three relevant items you should look at:
-
Risks: Be aware that Caterpillar is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...
-
Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for CAT's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.
-
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.