An Intrinsic Calculation For Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Suggests It's 34% Undervalued

Key Insights

Caterpillar's estimated fair value is US$557 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Caterpillar is estimated to be 34% undervalued based on current share price of US$366

Our fair value estimate is 41% higher than Caterpillar's analyst price target of US$394

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$9.70b US$10.2b US$11.0b US$12.3b US$13.1b US$13.8b US$14.5b US$15.0b US$15.6b US$16.1b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.44% Est @ 5.29% Est @ 4.49% Est @ 3.93% Est @ 3.54% Est @ 3.26% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% US$9.0k US$8.9k US$9.0k US$9.4k US$9.3k US$9.1k US$8.9k US$8.6k US$8.3k US$8.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$89b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.

