An Intrinsic Calculation For Bucher Industries AG (VTX:BUCN) Suggests It's 48% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Bucher Industries is CHF703 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CHF363 suggests Bucher Industries is potentially 48% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 79% higher than Bucher Industries' analyst price target of CHF393

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Bucher Industries AG (VTX:BUCN) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF281.0m CHF292.0m CHF299.5m CHF305.2m CHF309.5m CHF312.8m CHF315.5m CHF317.7m CHF319.5m CHF321.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.57% Est @ 1.89% Est @ 1.42% Est @ 1.08% Est @ 0.85% Est @ 0.69% Est @ 0.58% Est @ 0.50% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.6% CHF269 CHF267 CHF262 CHF255 CHF247 CHF239 CHF230 CHF222 CHF213 CHF205

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF2.4b

