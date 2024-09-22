An Intrinsic Calculation For BP Plastics Holding Bhd. (KLSE:BPPLAS) Suggests It's 37% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for BP Plastics Holding Bhd is RM2.07 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

BP Plastics Holding Bhd's RM1.30 share price signals that it might be 37% undervalued

Analyst price target for BPPLAS is RM1.54 which is 26% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of BP Plastics Holding Bhd. (KLSE:BPPLAS) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM27.1m RM29.2m RM29.4m RM29.7m RM30.3m RM31.1m RM32.0m RM32.9m RM34.0m RM35.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.41% Est @ 1.35% Est @ 2.01% Est @ 2.47% Est @ 2.80% Est @ 3.02% Est @ 3.18% Est @ 3.29% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% RM25.1 RM25.1 RM23.3 RM21.9 RM20.6 RM19.6 RM18.6 RM17.8 RM17.0 RM16.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM205m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM35m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (8.0%– 3.6%) = RM814m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM814m÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= RM377m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM582m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.3, the company appears quite good value at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at BP Plastics Holding Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for BP Plastics Holding Bhd

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Packaging market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For BP Plastics Holding Bhd, there are three further elements you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for BP Plastics Holding Bhd that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does BPPLAS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

