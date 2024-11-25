An Intrinsic Calculation For 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Suggests It's 38% Undervalued

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for 4imprint Group is UK£81.09 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
4imprint Group's UK£50.40 share price signals that it might be 38% undervalued
-
The US$72.05 analyst price target for FOUR is 11% less than our estimate of fair value
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Calculation
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$112.8m
|
US$123.1m
|
US$126.2m
|
US$129.3m
|
US$132.3m
|
US$135.3m
|
US$138.3m
|
US$141.3m
|
US$144.3m
|
US$147.4m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x5
|
Est @ 2.54%
|
Est @ 2.41%
|
Est @ 2.32%
|
Est @ 2.26%
|
Est @ 2.21%
|
Est @ 2.18%
|
Est @ 2.16%
|
Est @ 2.15%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4%
|
US$106
|
US$109
|
US$105
|
US$101
|
US$97.2
|
US$93.4
|
US$89.8
|
US$86.3
|
US$82.8
|
US$79.6
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$950m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.4%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$147m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.4%– 2.1%) = US$3.5b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$3.5b÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= US$1.9b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$2.9b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£50.4, the company appears quite good value at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at 4imprint Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.877. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for 4imprint Group
Strength
-
Currently debt free.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Media industry.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Media market.
Opportunity
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.
Looking Ahead:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For 4imprint Group, there are three fundamental items you should assess:
-
Financial Health: Does FOUR have a healthy balance sheet?
-
Future Earnings: How does FOUR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market?
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder?
