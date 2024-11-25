An Intrinsic Calculation For 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Suggests It's 38% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for 4imprint Group is UK£81.09 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

4imprint Group's UK£50.40 share price signals that it might be 38% undervalued

The US$72.05 analyst price target for FOUR is 11% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for 4imprint Group

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$112.8m US$123.1m US$126.2m US$129.3m US$132.3m US$135.3m US$138.3m US$141.3m US$144.3m US$147.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Est @ 2.54% Est @ 2.41% Est @ 2.32% Est @ 2.26% Est @ 2.21% Est @ 2.18% Est @ 2.16% Est @ 2.15% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4% US$106 US$109 US$105 US$101 US$97.2 US$93.4 US$89.8 US$86.3 US$82.8 US$79.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$950m

Story Continues