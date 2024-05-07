Intra-Cellular Therapies Surpasses Q1 Revenue Estimates with Strong CAPLYTA Sales

Revenue: Q1 2024 net product sales reached $144.8 million, a 53% increase from $94.7 million in Q1 2023, surpassing the estimated revenue of $141.38 million.

Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $15.247 million in Q1 2024, significantly improved from a net loss of $44.053 million in Q1 2023, and above the estimated net loss of $30.99 million.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded an EPS of -$0.16, surpassing the estimated EPS of -$0.32.

Research and Development Expenses: Increased to $42.833 million in Q1 2024 from $38.024 million in Q1 2023, reflecting continued investment in clinical programs.

2024 Financial Guidance: Reiterated net product sales guidance for 2024, projecting between $645 million and $675 million.

Phase 3 Clinical Trial: Announced positive results from Phase 3 Study 501 for lumateperone as an adjunctive therapy in major depressive disorder, meeting primary and key secondary endpoints.

Operational Highlights: Total operating expenses were $165.818 million for Q1 2024, compared to $143.698 million in the same period last year, driven by increased sales and administrative costs.

In a significant financial update, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) disclosed its first quarter 2024 earnings on May 7, 2024, revealing a remarkable 53% increase in CAPLYTA sales, which soared to $144.8 million from $94.7 million in the same period last year. This performance not only demonstrates a robust growth trajectory but also comfortably surpasses the analyst revenue estimates of $141.38 million for the quarter.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical entity dedicated to crafting innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's strategic focus is on the development and commercialization of novel drugs, primarily targeting neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders through its proprietary chemistry platforms.

Story continues

Quarterly Performance Highlights

The first quarter results were significantly bolstered by the strong sales performance of CAPLYTA, a flagship product indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar depression in adults. The drug's total prescriptions rose by 39% compared to Q1 2023, underscoring its growing acceptance and usage in the therapeutic community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Intra-Cellular Therapies reported promising clinical advancements, notably the positive Phase 3 results from Study 501 evaluating lumateperone as an adjunctive therapy for major depressive disorder (MDD). This achievement marks a pivotal step in broadening the application of CAPLYTA across various mood disorders.

Financial and Operational Metrics

Despite the surge in revenue, the company recorded a net loss of $15.247 million, or $0.16 per share, which is an improvement from the net loss of $44.053 million, or $0.46 per share, in the prior year's comparable period. This net loss was better than the estimated loss per share of $0.32, reflecting tighter control over operating expenses and enhanced operational efficiency.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $165.818 million, with significant allocations to selling, general and administrative expenses, and research and development, necessary for supporting expanded sales activities and ongoing clinical trials.

Strategic Clinical and Developmental Insights

Aside from lumateperone's success, Intra-Cellular Therapies is advancing several other promising compounds in its pipeline. This includes ITI-1284 for disorders such as generalized anxiety and psychosis related to Alzheimers disease, and ITI-1020 for cancer immunotherapy, reflecting a diversified and strategic approach to growth within the biopharmaceutical sector.

Looking Forward

With the reiteration of the 2024 net product sales guidance for CAPLYTA set between $645 million and $675 million, Intra-Cellular Therapies is positioned for continued growth. The anticipated filing of a supplemental New Drug Application with the FDA in the latter half of 2024 for lumateperone, pending further positive study outcomes, could further enhance the drug's market potential.

In conclusion, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc's first quarter of 2024 paints a picture of a company on the rise, backed by strong product sales growth, strategic clinical advancements, and a robust pipeline poised to address significant unmet medical needs in CNS disorders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

