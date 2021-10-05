Intouch Insight Ltd. Adds Chief Experience Officer

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd., (Intouch or the Company) (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) today announces that Lisa van Kesteren, Founder and CEO of SeeLevel HX has been appointed as Chief Experience Officer (CXO) of Intouch, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. As announced on October 1, 2021, Intouch completed its acquisition of SeeLevel HX, a customer experience measurement company based in Georgia with a strong list of customers providing its services across the United States.

"The acquisition and having Lisa join us was put on hold in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic and I am very excited that we were able to pick up where we left off and see this transaction through to the end. Adding this customer-focused organization and to have its Founder join us as our CXO is very exciting for the company. The additional talent and customer base will serve to accelerate Intouch's pandemic recovery and future growth" said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"After seeing the Intouch technology and strategic direction, it became a very easy decision for me to join forces. It was clear that they have positioned themselves as a true leader in the industry with differentiated capabilities that are only getting stronger over time. I am thrilled to be part of the Intouch team and am looking forward to the strong future which I know is ahead of us," said Lisa van Kesteren, Founder & CEO of SeeLevel HX and CXO of Intouch.

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Through its flagship SaaS product, LiaCX®, Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

Certain statements included in this news release contain forward looking statements that are made of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, including the acquisition, future revenues and references to the Company's expansion and growth of the business and operations, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

