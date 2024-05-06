inTest Corp Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue Aligns with Analyst Projections

Revenue: Reported $29.8 million, slightly exceeding the estimated $29.05 million.

Net Income: Achieved $0.662 million, falling short of the estimated $1.24 million.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.05, significantly below the estimated $0.09.

Gross Margin: Declined to 43.8% from 47.2% year-over-year, reflecting impacts from acquisition timing and sales mix.

Operating Expenses: Increased to $12.584 million, up 9.1% year-over-year, driven by acquisition costs and higher professional fees.

Backlog: Reached a record $55.5 million, boosted by $22.8 million from the recent Alfamation acquisition.

Future Outlook: Adjusted full-year revenue expectations to $140 million to $150 million, down from previous guidance of $145 million to $155 million.

On May 6, 2024, inTest Corp (INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a revenue of $29.8 million, aligning closely with analyst estimates of $29.05 million. This announcement was detailed in their recent 8-K filing.

Company Overview

inTest Corp operates across various sectors including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, and semiconductor, providing critical test and process solutions. The company manages its business through three operating segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies, serving both domestic and international markets.

Financial Performance Analysis

The first quarter revenue of $29.8 million represents a slight decline from the previous year's $31.9 million, attributed mainly to a $2.7 million decrease in semiconductor market sales. However, this was partially offset by gains from the recent acquisition of Alfamation S.p.A., contributing $1.4 million, primarily in the automotive/EV sector.

Gross margin for the quarter stood at 43.8%, experiencing a contraction from the previous year due to the acquisition's timing, product mix, and sales volume. Operating expenses saw an increase, driven by incremental expenses from the acquisition and higher professional fees associated with compliance and financial reporting.

Net earnings for the quarter were reported at $0.662 million, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05, which is significantly lower than the analyst estimate of $0.09 EPS. This decrease is primarily due to increased operating expenses and a challenging semiconductor market.

Strategic Moves and Market Challenges

Despite the market's current volatility, inTest Corp's CEO, Nick Grant, expressed confidence in the company's strategic direction, highlighting a record backlog of $55.5 million, bolstered by the Alfamation acquisition. However, he also noted a slowdown in the conversion rate of opportunities to orders, attributing it to reduced investments by customers due to a capacity build in the semiconductor industry alongside slower demand.

Financial Health and Future Outlook

The company ended the quarter with $27.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease from the previous quarter, primarily due to cash used for the Alfamation acquisition. Total debt stood at $20.4 million, with the company actively managing its debt levels through repayments.

For the upcoming second quarter of 2024, inTest projects revenue to be between $34 million and $36 million, with an expected gross margin of 44% to 45%. The full-year revenue guidance has been adjusted to $140 million to $150 million, reflecting the current market conditions and the impact of the acquisition.

Conclusion

While inTest Corp faces ongoing challenges in a fluctuating market, its strategic acquisitions and robust backlog position the company to potentially capitalize on long-term market trends such as automation and digitization. Investors and stakeholders will likely keep a close watch on how the company navigates these headwinds and leverages its strengths in the coming quarters.

For a deeper dive into inTest Corp's financial details and future projections, interested parties can access the full earnings report and supplementary materials through their investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from inTest Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

