We interviewed KSI, the YouTuber who's about to box Logan Paul, to see where his head's at the day before his big fight

KSI is the popular British YouTuber who is taking on fellow vloggers in real-life boxing matches.

He's about to take on American YouTuber Logan Paul in a massive fight in Manchester, UK.

If he wasn't a YouTube superstar, he would have gone to university and studied computer science, he told Business Insider in an interview ahead of the match.

Once he's done fighting fellow YouTubers, he wants to fight a professional boxer.



KSI is one of the most famous people in the UK, though you wouldn't necessarily know it from the news channels.

He is the 25-year-old British YouTube star who became famous off the back of gaming videos, but he's reached new levels of fame by taking on rival vloggers in real-life boxing matches. His first bout was with fellow Brit Joe Weller, but his next is a much more ambitious match against controversial US YouTuber Logan Paul.

The match takes place in Manchester, UK on Saturday 25 August and could draw up to 21,000 attendees, and hundreds of thousands of viewers on YouTube.

Business Insider travelled to Manchester to meet with KSI — real name Olajide "JJ" Olatunji — to talk about his path to fame, and his plans for a post-YouTube future.

The KSI of YouTube is pretty abrasive. He's known for making off-colour jokes about sex and women, and his pre-fight trash talk against Logan Paul hasn't exactly been sportsmanlike. When Business Insider meets him, however, he's surprisingly calm, collected, and polite, shaking hands and taking care to listen to questions.

Later in the day, the KSI persona would be back on show for the pre-match weigh-in with his opponent. KSI came on-stage wearing a mask of Chloe Bennett, Paul's actress girlfriend. Bennett is a sensitive topic, given KSI has made lewd remarks about her before.

Here's our full interview with him, lightly edited for clarity.

Q&A with YouTuber KSI:

Business Insider: What have you been up to over the last few days?

KSI/JJ: I don’t know, like, training. Doing pads, just the standard stuff. A lot of the training has been before this week, making sure I’m in the right mindset, and making sure we have fun and not worrying about winning or losing.

BI: How are you feeling about it?

KSI: Yeah yeah yeah, very good.

BI: Is Logan in the UK at the moment?

KSI: Yeah yeah, Logan’s in the UK.

BI: Are you hanging out?

KSI: No. [Laughs]. No!

BI: Maybe you guys are friends behind the scenes, I don’t know.

KSI: Really, no, no! Even with my last fight, Joe [Weller], I still haven’t talked to Joe since the ring.

Vlogger Logan Paul and KSI. More

Logan Paul / YouTube

BI: Really? He’s been doing some analysis of you [and Logan Paul].

KSI: Yeah, he loves it. He’s in a good spot though.

BI: Are you not on good terms?

KSI: No. I don’t like him. It’s annoying, he might be at the afterparty. It’s a little bit awkward, but...

BI: You seem much more calm and normal in real life.

KSI: Yes. Yeah, I’m not, like, shouting in your face. On videos, you always have to be more entertaining. If I was like this [indicates himself as he is, sitting down], people would be asleep.

BI: How do you gear yourself up to be the KSI on video?

KSI: Normally I just... whenever there’s a camera I know how to turn it up. Usually — I’ve been doing this so many years — it’s just natural now.

BI: You’re in your early twenties. In a normal world, you would have gone to uni, and you’d have graduated, but clearly that hasn’t happened. What would the alternative JJ have done?

KSI: I wanted to do computer science. I love my gaming, I wanted to do anything to do with gaming. That’s why, with the whole YouTube aspect, I went into that. When I saw that you could make money playing games I thought, ‘This is a Godsend.’ It’s exactly what I wanted to do. With the whole videos and making entertaining videos and just… everything to do with that was way more exciting than doing computer science and going to uni and going for this whole hassle.

