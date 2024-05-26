Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.74

Intertek Group plc's (LON:ITRK) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.74 on 21st of June. This takes the annual payment to 2.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Intertek Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, Intertek Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 39.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 48%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Intertek Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.43 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £1.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Intertek Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Intertek Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Growth of 0.9% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Intertek Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Intertek Group that investors should take into consideration.

