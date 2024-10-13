Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Intertek Group's (LON:ITRK) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Intertek Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = UK£541m ÷ (UK£3.6b - UK£932m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Intertek Group has an ROCE of 20%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry.

View our latest analysis for Intertek Group

roce

In the above chart we have measured Intertek Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Intertek Group .

How Are Returns Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Intertek Group. The company has employed 24% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 20%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 20%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Intertek Group can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Our Take On Intertek Group's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Intertek Group has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 15% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if Intertek Group is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

Story continues

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Intertek Group that you might find interesting.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.