Interroll Holding Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: CHF80.64 (vs CHF101 in FY 2022)

Interroll Holding (VTX:INRN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CHF556.3m (down 16% from FY 2022).

Net income: CHF66.3m (down 20% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 12% (in line with FY 2022).

EPS: CHF80.64 (down from CHF101 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Interroll Holding Earnings Insights

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Other Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) segment contributing a total revenue of CHF224.1m (40% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to CHF157.3m (57% of total expenses). Explore how INRN's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.9% growth forecast for the Machinery industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Machinery industry.

The company's shares are up 8.0% from a week ago.

Valuation

It's possible that Interroll Holding could be overvalued with our 6-factor valuation analysis indicating potential weakness. Click here to view our comprehensive analysis and gain insights into the stock's investment prospects.

