InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong ...

  • Occupancy Rate: Increased by 120 basis points year over year and 20 basis points quarter over quarter, reaching 96.4% in September.

  • Average Monthly Rent: Total portfolio average monthly rent reached $1,687 in September, showing a year over year growth of 7%.

  • Same Property Revenue Growth: Increased by 7.9% in Q3.

  • Same Property NOI Margin: Achieved 68.2%, marking an improvement of 40 basis points year over year.

  • FFO Increase: 9.7% increase, reaching $23.4 million.

  • AFFO Increase: Delivered $20.9 million or 14.2 per unit, an increase of 10.3%.

  • Debt to Gross Book Value Ratio: Decreased by 10 basis points to 38.5% as of September 30th.

  • Weighted Average Interest Rate: 3.3%, compared to 3.48% last year.

  • Property Tax Increase: Increased by 7.8% on a per suite basis.

  • Utility Costs: Held steady at $3.1 million for the quarter, unchanged from the same period last year.

  • Cap Rate Adjustment: Average cap rates for total investment properties increased by nine basis points quarter over quarter, bringing the weighted average cap rate to 4.34%.

  • Fair Value Loss: $93.5 million on a proportionate basis due to cap rate adjustments.

  • Disposition Proceeds: Generated net proceeds of $93.3 million from dispositions after closing costs and discharge of mortgages.

Release Date: November 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) reported strong year-over-year increases in key operating numbers, leading to solid top-line growth.

  • The company achieved a high occupancy rate of 96.4% in September, with 1,279 new leases signed during the quarter.

  • Average monthly rent for the total portfolio increased by 7% year-over-year, with same property AMR growth of 5.6%.

  • InterRent successfully reduced financing costs by 6.4% year-over-year, contributing to a 9.7% increase in FFO.

  • The company maintains a strong balance sheet with a debt-to-gross book value ratio of 38.5% and significant available liquidity.

Negative Points

  • The rental market is expected to experience more moderate growth due to changes in immigration policies, potentially impacting future revenue growth.

  • InterRent recorded a fair value loss of $93.5 million on a proportionate basis due to cap rate adjustments in several regional markets.

  • Operating expenses increased by 6.3% in the quarter, driven by higher marketing expenses and property tax increases.

  • The company anticipates property tax increases of around 5% in 2025, which could impact future profitability.

  • There is uncertainty regarding the impact of federal and provincial policy changes on student demand, particularly in Montreal.

