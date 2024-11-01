GuruFocus.com

International Paper Co (IP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Investments and ...

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

  • International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) is implementing a performance-driven culture aimed at creating significant value for employees, customers, and shareholders.

  • The company is actively deploying the 80/20 methodology to reduce complexity and costs, which has already shown early productivity improvements of 20% to 30% in pilot areas.

  • IP is focusing on strategic customers and markets, aligning resources and investments to win, and simplifying operations to enhance customer experience and lower costs.

  • The company has announced plans for greenfield and brownfield box plant investments to strengthen its position in strategic markets.

  • IP's third-quarter earnings exceeded expectations, driven by strong price improvements and a successful box go-to-market strategy.

Negative Points

  • Operating costs were higher sequentially due to lower volumes, seasonally higher labor costs, and reliability issues at the mill system.

  • The company announced five plant closures, which, while optimizing the footprint, involve difficult decisions impacting team members and communities.

  • IP's packaging volumes in Europe have softened, and the company is restructuring commercial agreements to improve profitability, which may impact volumes in the near term.

  • The company is facing significant accelerated depreciation expenses associated with facility closures.

  • There are concerns about the potential volatility and complexity in the business, particularly in the Global Cellulose Fibers segment, which is under strategic review.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the progress of optimizing your customer mix and any early findings from the realignment of your sales compensation structure? A: Andy Silvernail, CEO: We've made significant progress in optimizing our customer mix through the 80/20 approach. The leakage in volume has slowed, and we expect to return to market growth by the back half of next year. Our focus is on being the low-cost producer and providing excellent service, particularly targeting the middle segment of the market where we excel.

Q: How are you planning to roll out the productivity improvements seen in the pilot programs across the company? A: Andy Silvernail, CEO: The pilot programs have shown 20% to 30% productivity improvements. We plan to apply this approach across our national box network, focusing on regional optimization. This involves stratifying plants into high-volume and high-mix facilities to drive efficiency and improve service levels.

