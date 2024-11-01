International Paper Co (IP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Investments and ...

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) is implementing a performance-driven culture aimed at creating significant value for employees, customers, and shareholders.

The company is actively deploying the 80/20 methodology to reduce complexity and costs, which has already shown early productivity improvements of 20% to 30% in pilot areas.

IP is focusing on strategic customers and markets, aligning resources and investments to win, and simplifying operations to enhance customer experience and lower costs.

The company has announced plans for greenfield and brownfield box plant investments to strengthen its position in strategic markets.

IP's third-quarter earnings exceeded expectations, driven by strong price improvements and a successful box go-to-market strategy.

Negative Points

Operating costs were higher sequentially due to lower volumes, seasonally higher labor costs, and reliability issues at the mill system.

The company announced five plant closures, which, while optimizing the footprint, involve difficult decisions impacting team members and communities.

IP's packaging volumes in Europe have softened, and the company is restructuring commercial agreements to improve profitability, which may impact volumes in the near term.

The company is facing significant accelerated depreciation expenses associated with facility closures.

There are concerns about the potential volatility and complexity in the business, particularly in the Global Cellulose Fibers segment, which is under strategic review.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the progress of optimizing your customer mix and any early findings from the realignment of your sales compensation structure? A: Andy Silvernail, CEO: We've made significant progress in optimizing our customer mix through the 80/20 approach. The leakage in volume has slowed, and we expect to return to market growth by the back half of next year. Our focus is on being the low-cost producer and providing excellent service, particularly targeting the middle segment of the market where we excel.

Q: How are you planning to roll out the productivity improvements seen in the pilot programs across the company? A: Andy Silvernail, CEO: The pilot programs have shown 20% to 30% productivity improvements. We plan to apply this approach across our national box network, focusing on regional optimization. This involves stratifying plants into high-volume and high-mix facilities to drive efficiency and improve service levels.

