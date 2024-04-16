International Paper clinches $7.20 billion all-share deal to buy DS Smith

FILE PHOTO: The logo DS Smith is pictured inside the carboard box manufacturing company DS Smith Packaging Atlantique in La Chevroliere

(Reuters) -International Paper said on Tuesday it had agreed to an all-share deal to buy DS Smith, valuing the British paper and packaging firm at 5.8 billion pounds ($7.20 billion).

Upon completion of the combination, DS Smith shareholders will own about 33.7% and International Paper shareholders will own the rest of the combined company, which plans to seek a secondary listing in London.

DS Smith said it would recommend shareholder to back the deal with International Paper, adding that it had recently received proposals from both International Paper and Mondi, but the U.S. company was now in a position to make a firm offer.

The two suitors have an April 23 deadline to make a firm offer or walk away.

($1 = 0.8050 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)