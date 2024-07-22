International Housewares Retail And Two More SEHK Dividend Stocks To Consider

In recent trading sessions, the Hang Seng Index has faced challenges, retreating by 4.79% amid broader concerns reflected in global markets about economic growth and trade tensions. Despite these headwinds, dividend stocks in Hong Kong continue to attract investors looking for potential steady income streams in a fluctuating market environment.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating China Construction Bank (SEHK:939) 7.92% ★★★★★☆ China Electronics Huada Technology (SEHK:85) 9.21% ★★★★★☆ Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (SEHK:3618) 8.02% ★★★★★☆ China Overseas Grand Oceans Group (SEHK:81) 9.21% ★★★★★☆ S.A.S. Dragon Holdings (SEHK:1184) 9.09% ★★★★★☆ Bank of China (SEHK:3988) 7.42% ★★★★★☆ International Housewares Retail (SEHK:1373) 9.03% ★★★★★☆ China Mobile (SEHK:941) 6.32% ★★★★★☆ Sinopharm Group (SEHK:1099) 5.00% ★★★★★☆ Tian An China Investments (SEHK:28) 5.00% ★★★★★☆

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: International Housewares Retail Company Limited operates as an investment holding company focused on the retail sale and trading of housewares products, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$0.89 billion.

Operations: International Housewares Retail Company Limited generates revenue primarily through its retail operations in Hong Kong and Macau, which contributed HK$2.44 billion, and in Singapore, which added HK$0.31 billion.

Dividend Yield: 9%

International Housewares Retail recently projected a significant profit decline of 32% to 38% for the year ended April 2024, primarily due to reduced demand post-pandemic and increased operating costs. Despite these challenges, the company has managed to increase its dividend payments over the past decade and maintains a high dividend yield at 9.03%, ranking in the top quartile within Hong Kong's market. However, its dividends have shown volatility over this period, with notable fluctuations exceeding 20% annually. The firm’s dividends are currently supported by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 80.2% and cash payout ratios at a more comfortable 22.3%, respectively.

SEHK:1373 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited is an investment holding company that specializes in manufacturing and selling computer numerical control machine tools, operating mainly in Mainland China and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$3.55 billion.

Operations: Precision Tsugami (China) generates revenue primarily through the manufacture and sale of CNC high precision machine tools, totaling CN¥3.12 billion.

Dividend Yield: 8.5%

Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited has been increasing its dividends, with a recent proposal of HK$0.4 per share, despite a short dividend history of six years. The company's dividends are well-supported by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 58.5% and cash payout ratios at 67.7%, respectively. However, it faces challenges as earnings have declined year-over-year from CNY 579.19 million to CNY 479.97 million, impacting its financial stability and future growth prospects in dividend payments.

SEHK:1651 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. operates in publishing and distribution across the People's Republic of China, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$15.81 billion.

Operations: Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. generates its revenue primarily from publishing and distribution activities within the People's Republic of China.

Dividend Yield: 4.5%

Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media has approved a final dividend of RMB 0.40 per share for 2023, reflecting a commitment to shareholder returns despite its historically volatile dividend track record. The company's dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 30.9% and 23.1% respectively, suggesting sustainability from a financial perspective. However, the relatively low yield compared to top Hong Kong dividend payers indicates limited attractiveness for yield-focused investors. Recent management changes and auditor switch to KPMG may influence future governance and financial transparency.

SEHK:811 Dividend History as at Jul 2024

