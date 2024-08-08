International Consolidated Airlines Group's (LON:IAG) Earnings Are Weaker Than They Seem

Despite posting some strong earnings, the market for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A.'s (LON:IAG) stock hasn't moved much. We did some digging, and we found some concerning factors in the details.

A Closer Look At International Consolidated Airlines Group's Earnings

In high finance, the key ratio used to measure how well a company converts reported profits into free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio (from cashflow). The accrual ratio subtracts the FCF from the profit for a given period, and divides the result by the average operating assets of the company over that time. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.

That means a negative accrual ratio is a good thing, because it shows that the company is bringing in more free cash flow than its profit would suggest. That is not intended to imply we should worry about a positive accrual ratio, but it's worth noting where the accrual ratio is rather high. That's because some academic studies have suggested that high accruals ratios tend to lead to lower profit or less profit growth.

For the year to June 2024, International Consolidated Airlines Group had an accrual ratio of 0.51. Ergo, its free cash flow is significantly weaker than its profit. As a general rule, that bodes poorly for future profitability. In fact, it had free cash flow of €1.8b in the last year, which was a lot less than its statutory profit of €2.64b. International Consolidated Airlines Group's free cash flow actually declined over the last year, but it may bounce back next year, since free cash flow is often more volatile than accounting profits. The good news for shareholders is that International Consolidated Airlines Group's accrual ratio was much better last year, so this year's poor reading might simply be a case of a short term mismatch between profit and FCF. Shareholders should look for improved cashflow relative to profit in the current year, if that is indeed the case.

Our Take On International Consolidated Airlines Group's Profit Performance

As we have made quite clear, we're a bit worried that International Consolidated Airlines Group didn't back up the last year's profit with free cashflow. For this reason, we think that International Consolidated Airlines Group's statutory profits may be a bad guide to its underlying earnings power, and might give investors an overly positive impression of the company. But at least holders can take some solace from the 32% EPS growth in the last year. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for International Consolidated Airlines Group (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

