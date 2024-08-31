International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase International Consolidated Airlines Group's shares on or after the 5th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 9th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.03 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.06 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that International Consolidated Airlines Group has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of UK£1.83. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 5.6% of its income after tax.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. International Consolidated Airlines Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 18% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. International Consolidated Airlines Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 13% per year on average over the past nine years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid International Consolidated Airlines Group? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. In summary, International Consolidated Airlines Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. We've identified 2 warning signs with International Consolidated Airlines Group (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

