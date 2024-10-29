International Cement Group (SGX:KUO) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at International Cement Group (SGX:KUO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for International Cement Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = S$35m ÷ (S$601m - S$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, International Cement Group has an ROCE of 6.6%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.8% average generated by the Basic Materials industry.

See our latest analysis for International Cement Group

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating International Cement Group's past further, check out this free graph covering International Cement Group's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From International Cement Group's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at International Cement Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. However it looks like International Cement Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

In summary, International Cement Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 46% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Story Continues