International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) CEO Advocates for Lighter AI Regulation, Cautions Against Overzealous Policies

We recently published a list of 10 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) stands against other trending AI stocks on the latest analyst ratings and news.

The race to get ahead in artificial intelligence is getting fiercer than ever. Naturally, US companies are investing tons of money to build massive data centers and computing infrastructure for AI. Back in 2014, data centers only accounted for 5% of spending, whereas now they spend nearly a third (32%). Jensen Huang believes that over the next four or five years, the data center infrastructure and hardware that will be constructed worldwide will be worth over 2 trillion dollars.

Naturally, these data centers also have an insatiable appetite for electricity. Only last week, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission denied plans for Talen Energy to supply additional on-site power to an AWS data center campus, with plan opponents citing a threat to grid reliability as well as a raise in customer rates. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a single data center can require 50 times the electricity of a typical office building.

Nevertheless, the benefits of artificial intelligence are huge, possibly outweighing the drawbacks of its high electricity consumption. Companies strongly believe that integrating artificial intelligence in their operations can help them gain a competitive edge, such as by enhancing customer experiences, unlocking new revenue streams, and optimizing internal processes.

Emerging Trends in Artificial Intelligence

Shifting the focus to recent developments in the field, a notable legal victory has unfolded, shedding light on the evolving landscape of AI. Is it illegal for AI companies to use news articles, books, and similar material to train tools? While it may be a direct copyright infringement, OpenAI just secured itself a victory in its ongoing legal battle against publishers on how AI tools are using their creative work. A copyright lawsuit brought by independent publishers Alternet and Raw Story was dismissed on November 7 for its lack of standing. OpenAI claimed that these publishers had no legal standing to bring this claim, and there was no proof that ChatGPT was trained on their material.

“We build our AI models using publicly available data, in a manner protected by fair use and related principles, and supported by long-standing and widely accepted legal precedents”.

