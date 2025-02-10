We recently published a list of 10 Mid-Cap IT Stocks Outperforming The Market In 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) stands against other mid-cap IT stocks outperforming the market in 2025.

US Stocks continue their recovery from a post-DeepSeek and post-tariffs period as nerves surrounding Donald Trump’s unpredictable policies calm down. The Nasdaq is surging 1.19% followed by the S&P 500 at 0.64%. The bullishness is expected to continue for the remainder of the day.

To determine which stocks could outperform the market in the coming months, it is essential to look at sectors that are benefitting from ongoing trends. IT stocks are unique in a way that with time, all companies have to spend more to keep their systems updated. Analysts expect companies to add 5% to their IT budgets in 2025. This, together with the increasing demand for AI products, will propel the sector’s returns in 2025.

Some companies have already started the year on a positive note. There are companies that are seeing increasing demand for their innovative products while others continue to serve the infrastructure involved in deploying these innovative solutions. Either way, it is important to look at what’s driving these stocks.

We decided to take a look at the top 10 mid-cap IT stocks that are outperforming the market in 2025. To come up with our list, we only considered stocks with a market cap of at least $10 billion with the highest return since the start of the year.

Is International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Mid-Cap IT Stock Outperforming The Market In 2025?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation is an integrated services and solutions provider. It operates through four segments; infrastructure, software, financing, and consulting. The company has established strategic partnerships with various organizations including Microsoft, Samsung Electronics & SAP, Amazon Web Series, and others. The stock is experiencing an upward momentum with a 14% gain this year due to the strong growth reported in Q4 earnings.

The tech giant reported total AI products and services bookings exceeding $5 billion which grew substantially from the $3 billion reported in the last quarter. According to the management, 20% of the total AI bookings were from the company’s software business. Another key point is a 13.7% increase in cash flows that can be utilized for share buybacks and marketing to stay ahead of the competition.

