Is International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Best Performing Dow Stock in 2024?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most closely watched stock indices globally, often considered a barometer of the overall health and trajectory of the American economy. As a price-weighted index, it is composed of 30 blue-chip companies from various sectors, excluding transportation and utilities. The Dow’s inclusion of companies from diverse industries such as technology, healthcare, finance, and consumer goods makes it a valuable indicator of market trends. Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has stood the test of time and, alongside the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500, remains one of the most recognized and influential stock market indices in the world.

The Dow’s journey over the past century has been marked by numerous highs and lows, often reflecting the broader economic conditions. For instance, the index experienced some of its worst single-day losses during the 2008 financial crisis. On September 29, 2008, the Dow plunged by 777.68 points, which was its largest single-day point drop at the time. The financial crisis, triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers and a series of banking failures, led to panic selling across global markets. That year, the Dow lost nearly 34% of its value, marking one of its worst annual performances. On the flip side, some of the best years in the Dow’s history include 1915, when it rose by a staggering 81.66%, and 1933, when it registered an annual gain of 63.74% amid a recovery from the Great Depression.

Fast forward to 2024, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has continued its volatile yet upward trajectory. As of September 20, 2024, the Dow closed at a new record high of 42,063.36 points, inching up by 38.17 points or 0.09% for the day. This milestone was reached after a period of substantial gains following the Federal Reserve’s decision to ease interest rates—the first such move in four years. The easing of monetary policy has provided a boost to the market, with investor sentiment improving and confidence in the resilience of the American economy strengthening.

Despite some mid-week volatility in the broader market, the Dow is expected to end September on a positive note. This rally was notable, considering the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, which has led many investors to take a cautious stance and refrain from making significant commitments until the political landscape becomes clearer. Tom Lee, co-founder and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, highlighted this hesitancy during an appearance on CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” noting that “a lot of investors don’t want to commit capital until after Election Day. I don’t think it matters who wins; they just want to get that event behind them.”

Despite these uncertainties, the Dow has shown remarkable resilience, tracking to end the month of September higher. The 30-stock index has hit several fresh all-time highs throughout the year, demonstrating robust performance across key sectors. In fact, as of September 25, 2024, the Dow had reached a 52-week high of 42,299.64 points, representing a year-to-date (YTD) gain of 11.21% and a one-year change of 23.25%. These figures underscore the strength of the index and the performance of its constituent companies.

The success of the Dow in 2024 can be attributed to a range of factors. For one, leading technology and consumer goods companies, which form a significant part of the index, have continued to post strong earnings amid solid consumer demand and operational efficiencies. Moreover, the financial sector has also benefitted from the recent shifts in monetary policy, with lower interest rates driving increased borrowing and investment activities. Additionally, healthcare companies have maintained growth trajectories, as innovation and demand for services remain high in the post-pandemic era.

The top-performing stocks within the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2024 have played a pivotal role in driving the index to record highs. These companies, known for their strong fundamentals, market leadership, and robust financial health, have outpaced broader market expectations. Investors seeking exposure to blue-chip companies with a track record of stability and consistent returns have found the Dow to be an attractive option.

Our Methodology

For this article, we utilized a stock screener to identify DJIA index stocks that have shown significant gains year-to-date as of September 25, 2024. We arranged these stocks in ascending order based on their performance. Additionally, we examined the hedge fund sentiment surrounding these stocks, noting the number of hedge fund holders for each as of the end of Q2 2024.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Year to date Share Price Gain: 35.27%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 54

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has been a strong performer in 2024, with a year-to-date share price gain of 35.27%. This rise can be attributed to the company’s solid financial performance and strategic advancements in the fields of AI and hybrid cloud solutions. As of Q2 2024, IBM was held by 54 hedge funds, an increase from 49 in the previous quarter, showcasing growing investor confidence in the stock.

In Q2 2024, IBM exceeded market expectations with an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43, compared to the anticipated $2.18. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $15.8 billion, representing a 4% increase year-over-year. This growth was largely driven by the strong performance of its Software and Infrastructure segments, which reported 8% and 3% revenue increases, respectively. IBM’s success in these segments underscores the effectiveness of its investments in innovation, particularly within the realms of hybrid cloud and AI.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) AI and hybrid cloud strategies have become crucial revenue drivers, particularly through its generative AI platform, watsonx. This AI-powered platform has been integrated across various business segments, and its contribution to IBM’s AI-related business now exceeds $2 billion. The company’s emphasis on smaller, fit-for-purpose AI models, such as the Granite family of models, highlights IBM’s focus on cost-effective and customizable AI solutions, setting it apart in the competitive tech landscape.

Additionally, IBM has expanded its AI and automation portfolio with the acquisition of Apptio, which has strengthened its position in FinOps (financial operations) and automation. This acquisition is already reflecting positively on IBM’s annual recurring revenue (ARR), which grew to $14.1 billion, up 9% year-over-year.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) free cash flow generation also reached new heights, with $4.5 billion reported for the first half of 2024, up $1.1 billion from the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by strong EBITDA performance and effective capital expenditure management. With a robust liquidity position of $16 billion in cash and a solid balance sheet, IBM is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory.

In conclusion, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) strategic focus on AI, hybrid cloud solutions, and operational efficiency has laid a solid foundation for sustained growth. With continued investments in innovation and strong financial results, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) remains an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to a leading technology company with a diverse business model.

Overall IBM ranks 4th on our list of the best-performing Dow stocks in 2024. While we acknowledge the potential of IBM as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than IBM but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

