Is International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) the Best IoT Stock To Buy Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Internet of Things (IoT) Stocks to Buy. In this article, we are going to take a look at where International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) stands against the other IoT stocks.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a vast network connecting physical objects to the internet. Industries are embracing IoT technologies for applications like smart manufacturing and supply chain management. Enterprise IoT spending is expected to slow down in the second half of this year due to economic concerns which will affect corporate spending in general. However, corporate spending on IoT will rebound in 2025. The global market for IoT is expected to grow at a rate of 24.3% annually between 2024 and 2032. In 2032, it is expected to reach a value of $4,062.34 billion.

The rise of smart homes, buildings, and manufacturing, along with advancements in smart infrastructure, is driving significant growth in the IoT market. Moreover, smart city initiatives are becoming increasingly prevalent due to the growing population and expansion of cities. Consumers are adopting smart city solutions, including smart utility meters, transportation, waste management, grids, and air quality controllers.

IoT adoption is also growing rapidly in other sectors, particularly healthcare. The global IoT in healthcare market is projected to expand significantly and reach $952.3 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. IoT is a major force behind healthcare's digital transformation, revolutionizing the way medical data is collected, analyzed, and used. This is leading to better patient care, greater operational efficiencies, and innovative treatments.

IoT is also seeing increased adoption in warehouse management. The global IoT warehouse management market is projected to grow from $14.8 billion in 2023 to $57.2 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 14.5% over the next decade. This growth is driven by the need for better inventory management, increased automation, and improved operational efficiency in logistics and supply chain operations.

Story continues

Read Also: 10 Best Internet Content Stocks to Buy

In terms of market segmentation by technologies, WiFi, Bluetooth, and cellular IoT make up 80% of the global IoT market. Wi-Fi accounts for 31% of all IoT connections. On the other hand, Bluetooth is used by 25% of connected IoT devices, and cellular IoT, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, LTE-M, and NB-IoT, accounts for nearly 21% of global IoT connections.

A key trend in the IoT market for 2024 is the integration of AI technologies, including generative AI and edge AI, into IoT devices. Edge AI, in particular, is transforming the IoT landscape. By allowing IoT devices to process and store data locally, edge AI reduces lag and allows real-time responses. Incorporating AI into IoT devices within industries offers numerous benefits, including improved operational efficiency, safety, and decision-making. It plays an important role in predictive maintenance and supply chain management.

The future of IoT looks promising. Businesses and investors can expect significant returns as the technology continues to evolve. Keeping this context in mind, let’s take a look at the best IoT stocks to buy now.

Our Methodology

To create our list of the 10 best IoT stocks to buy, we focused on companies that offer IoT solutions or products, including firms involved in manufacturing IoT devices and hardware. The companies have been shortlisted based on hedge fund sentiment, sourced from our database of over 900 hedge funds. The best IoT stocks have been ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds holding a stake in them as of Q2 2024.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A closeup of a woman's hands typing rapidly on a laptop in a corporate office setting.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 54

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), a leading American multinational technology company, is known for its wide range of products, including computers, storage systems, networking devices, and servers. Headquartered in Armonk, New York, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) also offers a variety of consulting, technology, and business services, such as cloud computing, IoT, data analytics, and AI.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) recorded decent financial performance in the last quarter driven by strategic execution, product mix, and productivity initiatives. Revenue increased 2% and the company raised its full-year forecast for free cash flow to over $12 billion.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is also pleased with the strong progress of its AI offerings. Each quarter, it is acquiring more clients, expanding partnerships, and launching new innovations. To date, the business related to watsonx and generative AI has exceeded $1 billion, reflecting consistent quarter-over-quarter growth.

In addition to this, International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) stock is performing quite well and has surged 25% in the last three months, bringing its year-to-date return to over 45%. The stock offers an attractive dividend yield of about 3.1%.

Here’s what Diamond Hill Capital said about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Among our bottom Q1 contributors short positions in Dick’s Sporting Goods, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and Palomar Holdings. Though we believe the quality and durability of IBM’s free cash flow-generating capabilities remain questionable, investor sentiment has improved amid optimism for the company’s still-nascent AI product suite.”

Overall IBM ranks 10th on our list of the best IoT stocks to buy. While we acknowledge the potential of IBM as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than IBM but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.