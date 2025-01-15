Interim tag removed for Swimming Canada CEO Suzanne Paulins

OTTAWA — Suzanne Paulins has been named chief executive officer of Swimming Canada after serving as interim CEO since last year.

Paulins, from Brantford, Ont., took over as acting CEO in May when Ahmed El-Awadi took personal leave. He left the organization in November.

Paulins oversaw the relocation of the swim trials from Montreal to Toronto because of a fire near Montreal's Olympic Pool.

Canada's swim team won eight medals at the Olympic Games and 13 medals at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Toronto's Summer McIntosh led the Olympic charge with three gold medals and one silver. Nicholas Bennett, of Parksville, B.C., won two Paralympic gold and a silver.

Paulins joined Canada's governing body of swimming in 2017 as domestic operations senior manager before moving into the job of operations and sport development director in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press