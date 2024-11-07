Interest rates live updates: Bank of England overwhelmingly expected to slash rates

UK borrowing costs are set to be cut for the second time this year, despite tax changes.

Most economists think policymakers at the Bank of England will opt to reduce interest rates to 4.75 per cent today.

Rates currently sit at 5 per cent after being cut by 0.25 percentage points in August, the first reduction since 2020. They were then kept the same in September.

Since then, the latest official data showed UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 1.7 per cet in September, the lowest level since April 2021.

The slowdown, from 2.2 per cent in August, was driven by a sharp slump in petrol prices and lower airfares.

Key points

Bank of England expected to cut interest rates today

Inflation below 2 per cent target for the first time in three years

Budget could threaten longer-term interest predictions

Trump win could cause “full-blown recession” in Europe, ING says

09:14 , Albert Toth

Analysis from ING has warned that Trump’s victory in the US could make “Europe’s worst economic nightmare comes true” as the president-elect looks to introduce a 10 per cent tariff on all non-US goods.

Researchers from the Dutch investment bank wrote: “A looming new trade war could push the eurozone economy from sluggish growth into a full-blown recession. The already struggling German economy, which heavily relies on trade with the US, would be particularly hard hit by tariffs on European automotives.

“Additionally, uncertainty about Trump’s stance on Ukraine and NATO could undermine the recently stabilised economic confidence indicators across the eurozone. Even though tariffs might not impact Europe until late 2025, the renewed uncertainty and trade war fears could drive the eurozone economy into recession at the turn of the year.”

Cost of living fears rise as pubs and supermarkets warn of Budget “double whammy”

08:58 , Albert Toth

Several British companies have warned of rising costs to consumers in the wake of Labour’s Budget.

Business leaders from Marks and Spencer, Wetherspoon and Persimmon all join a growing list of bosses who have expressed concern.

Marks and Spencer’s Stuart Machin said the retailer is expecting to take a £60 million hit due to the “double whammy” of rises to employer national insurance contributions and the national living wage.

Read more:

Cost of living fears rise as pubs and supermarkets warn of Budget “double whammy”

Average UK house price hit record high in October

08:44 , Albert Toth

House prices increased by 0.2 per cent in October, the fourth monthly increase in a row, Halifax has reported. The average house price was £293,999, surpassing a previous peak set in June 2022 (£293,507).

Story Continues