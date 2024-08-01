When interest rates will fall – and what it means for your mortgage

Bank of England

A fall in mortgage rates cannot come soon enough for the 2.2 million people with fixed mortgage deals ending over the next year-and-a-half.

Inflation is finally under control, prompting calls to ease the burden on borrowers as soon as possible. But the Bank of England has held firm, meaning the big question being asked both in the City and in millions of homes across the country is: when will interest rates go down?

Britain’s official interest rate, set by the Bank of England, has been at 5.25pc since August 2023. It began to rise from its record low of just 0.1pc in late 2021 as the Bank attempted to curtail rising inflation.

When the Bank Rate is high, it has a knock-on effect on mortgage and savings rates. The average two-year fixed mortgage rate is currently 5.35pc; it was 2.34pc in December 2021. The top one-year fixed savings rate is currently around 5.1pc; in 2021, you’d have been lucky to earn 2pc interest on your savings.

Rising interest rates, therefore, are good news for savers and bad news for borrowers. 700,000 residential fixed-rate mortgage deals are still due to end in 2024, according to trade body UK Finance, the majority of which it expects are five-year deals.

This means that most of those with mortgage deals ending this year will see a significant increase in their monthly mortgage repayments.

Research from comparison site Dashly found that the average borrower with a mortgage deal ending between August 2023 and July 2024 would see a £288 jump in monthly repayments.

The Bank of England meets eight times a year to decide whether it will raise, lower or decline to change the base interest rate. The Bank’s next meeting is on Thursday 1 August – will it finally lower the Bank Rate, a year after it reached its highest level since 2008?

Why did interest rates rise so much in the first place?

The Bank of England uses the Bank Rate as a tool to nudge the economy in a certain direction. If inflation is too high, it can raise the Bank Rate, which sends ripples through the economy.

Inflation is when the cost of goods and services goes up, and can be caused either by issues with supply chains or increases in demand – when people go out and spend more money, prices go up.

Between early 2021 and October 2022, the UK’s inflation rate rose from under 1pc to 11.1pc, its highest level since records began.

It was caused by several key factors including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which saw energy and food become more expensive due to disruptions in production and scarcity, and a surge in demand for energy following the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic also led to a shortage of workers, which exacerbated supply issues.

The Bank of England decided to act, putting up interest rates 11 times in a row between December 2021 and August 2023 to their current level of 5.25pc.

When interest rates go up, people earn more money on their savings, which encourages them to put more money away. This means they spend less, which can cause inflation to either rise more slowly or even fall.

Additionally, when interest rates rise, borrowing becomes more expensive. If people borrow less, they also spend less, which also has a negative effect on inflation.

Plus, when people spend more money on borrowing interest – especially mortgage interest, which jumped significantly when the Bank of England started increasing interest rates – they have less disposable income to spend elsewhere in the economy, which also hampers rising inflation.

When the Bank of England began to hike interest rates, some analysts were critical, with the opinion that because the inflation that the UK was suffering was predominantly supply-led, policies designed to impact demand would therefore be ineffective.

However, it’s difficult to argue with the results – since the UK’s inflation rate peaked in October 2022, it has fallen quickly, reaching just 2pc in May 2024. This happens to be the Bank of England’s target for the inflation rate – so now that it’s there, will interest rates fall back down, too?

Will interest rates fall quickly?

The Bank of England has met twice since the inflation rate fell to 2pc, and on both occasions declined to lower interest rates. Markets are also torn as to whether the Bank will lower the Bank Rate at its August meeting, despite previous high conviction that it would. Why is the Bank stubborn to make changes in the face of lower inflation?

Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, explains that the Bank is not yet convinced that the fall in inflation observed so far in 2024 will be sustained.

Mr Gardner said: “For the Bank of England, domestic price pressures are still too high. The measures of inflation that the Bank is most focussed on, such as service price inflation and wage growth, are coming down, but more slowly than it would like. Economic growth has also been stronger than expected.”

The annual services inflation rate was 5.7pc in June, while annual growth in employees’ average earnings excluding bonuses was also 5.7pc based on the three months to May. Both of these are significantly higher than the headline inflation rate of 2pc.

If the Bank of England is still cautious about inflation, when could it finally start to lower the Bank Rate?

Mr Gardner said: “People were expecting the Bank Rate to fall in August, but it’s looking like a close call now – it’s probably 50-50. The Bank may wait until September or even November to start lowering the rate. It wants to be sure that those measures are certainly coming down.”

How will mortgage rates change if interest rates fall?

Unfortunately for mortgage borrowers, a fall in the Bank of England’s rate is unlikely to see mortgage rates sink by a significant amount, at least in the short term.

Mr Gardner explained: “Most people take out fixed-rate mortgages, which are largely driven by “swap rates” – these give an indication of what lenders think the future Bank Rate will be over a period of several years.

“For example, with a five-year fixed rate mortgage, lenders think about what the average rate will be over the next five years, not just now. So if the Bank of England lowers the bank rate now, investors’ expectations won’t change that much, and the swap rate and therefore mortgage rates will only decrease very gradually.”

Andrew Wishart, of research firm Capital Economics, said: “If financial markets are right, we would expect the average quoted mortgage rate to fall from 4.9pc in June to 4.8pc in December this year and 4.4pc in December 2025.

“As it happens, we think that the Bank of England will drop interest rates much further and faster than investors expect, to 3pc rather than 4pc by the end of 2025. In that case, mortgage rates would fall more substantially from 4.9pc in June to 4.5pc at the end of this year and 3.6pc at the end of 2025.”